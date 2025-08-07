James Fearn/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the opinion that Charlton Athletic will begin their season with a win over Watford on Saturday due to having a huge Valley crowd behind them and with Nathan Jones’ charisma.

Charlton are back in the Championship after an absence of five seasons and former Southampton boss Jones played a key role in their resurgence.

They are having a busy transfer window and former EFL star Parkin previously pointed out that Charlton have ‘cherry-picked’ top players from League One to strengthen their squad.

Now they are set to begin their Championship journey against a new-look Paulo Pezzolano led Watford when the Hornets visit the Valley on Saturday.

Parkin admitted that he is excited to see Pezzolano’s Watford play and pointed out that they have done some exciting transfer business, while keeping their key players like Giorgi Chakvetadze and Imran Louza at the club.

However, he pointed out that teams in League One really struggled when they came to the Valley in the second half of the season and believes that due to having their home crowd at their back, combined with the presence of a charismatic Jones, they will beat Watford on Saturday.

“I think the Valley was a really tough place for teams in the third tier to go last season for a period, probably from December beyond the second half of the season”, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show (6:00).

Result Competition Watford 5-0 Charlton Athletic Championship Charlton Athletic 1-0 Watford Championship Charlton Athletic 3-1 Watford Championship Last three Charlton-Watford meetings

“And in Watford there is so much uncertainty.

“Yes, some really exciting business and some really exciting young players that remain.

“At the time of speaking now, Chakvetadze, Louza are all still at the club, so I am quite excited about what Watford are going to look like, but I think Charlton, first day, big support, big stadium and Nathan Jones’ motivation skills.

“I will give Watford a goal, but I will go 2-1 to the Addicks.”

Watford finished 14th last season and they have appointed Pezzolano with the hope that the Italian will be able to guide them to the Premier League.

Charlton and Watford both will be aware of the importance of starting the season on a high note and will be vying for the three points.

The Addicks do not have a good memory of their last meeting with Watford in 2015 where they suffered a 5-0 thrashing, but this time they will be looking for a favourable outcome.