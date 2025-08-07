Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is to join Hull City and not Scottish giants Rangers, with the deal now considered to be done.

Gelhardt was on loan at the Tigers during the second half of last season from Leeds and is surplus to requirements at Elland Road as the Whites prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Several sides have been keen to secure the services of the striker, including Rangers, with Russell Martin in the market for another striker.

The Gers’ interest in him is long-standing.

Hull have been determined to bring him back though, amid their transfer embargo worries, and have been pushing hard to do just that.

Now, according to journalist Mike White, they look to have secured him as ‘the deal is done’ to bring him back to Hull.

Gelhardt will join the Tigers on a season-long loan deal and will be aiming to play regular football in the Championship.

He should be able to join up with the Hull squad for their Championship opener against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Gelhardt made 20 appearances for Hull over the course of his loan stint at the club and was able to find the back of the net on five occasions.

He grabbed a vital brace in a 2-1 win over Preston North end near the end of the season as Hull managed to survive in the Championship.

Gelhardt’s current contract at Elland Road has another two years left to run, but the 23-year-old looks firmly out of the picture at Leeds.

It is a far cry from when Gelhardt was talked up by Leeds as a superb prospect.

In the wake of a contract extension, then director of football at Leeds, Victor Orta hailed him as someone who could provide ‘magical moments’ and also said: “We believe that Joe can go on and have an amazing career and we are delighted that he’s committed his long-term future to us.”