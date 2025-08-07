Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Como have rejected a bid worth €40m from Tottenham Hotspur for attacker Nico Paz, as they value the ex-Real Madrid man much higher.

Club legend Heung-min Son has left the club for LAFC and attacking midfield star James Maddison is set to miss the majority of the upcoming season with a ruptured ACL.

Spurs tried to bring in Bryan Mbeumo, who chose Manchester United, and Yoane Wissa, who is now linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

However, with less than a month to go in the summer window, Spurs are getting active to bring in attacking players.

Mohammed Kudus has been signed for big money, but Thomas Frank wants more attack-minded players at his disposal.

An offer of €40m for Paz from Tottenham ‘has been rejected’, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

It has been suggested that Como turned down the €40m bid for the Argentinian, who they value at a massive €70m.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Cesc Fabregas’ side paid a measly €6m last summer to Real Madrid, but Paz’s performances in his first season in Italy have made him a desirable target.

He is a senior Argentina international and he scored six goals and provided nine assists in 35 appearances in the previous campaign.

The 20-year-old’s contract does not run out until the summer of 2028, and it puts Como in a good position to demand a massive fee for the highly-rated attacker.

Paz is primarily an attacking midfielder, but he is comfortable playing as a striker or a winger when needed.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will go back with an improved offer for the ex-Galactico, who Como are demanding a massive fee for in the ongoing window.

Stuttgart attacker Enzo Millot, who is on his way to Saudi outfit Al Ahli, was also on Tottenham’s list.