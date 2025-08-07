Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Cheltenham Town have not received any bids from Hearts for Jordan Thomas, who League One side Barnsley have made offers for, according to journalist Jon Palmer.

The English winger joined the League Two side last year, after he was linked with clubs such as Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City.

Before Cheltenham Town, Thomas played non-league football and the Robins signed him following his impressive spell at Bath City.

His Cheltenham contract runs until the summer of 2026, and in the ongoing window, he is attracting transfer interest from England and Scotland.

Barnsley have been keen on the 24-year-old this summer and Cheltenham Town are not ready to let him go easily.

Scottish Premiership club Hearts are also keen on Thomas, but they are yet to submit an offer for the right-winger.

Barnsley have made offers for Thomas, but they are below Cheltenham’s valuation and the League Two side have not considered those bids seriously.

Club Years Didcot Town 2020-2021 North Leigh 2021-2023 Bath City 2023-2024 Cheltenham Town 2024- Jordan Thomas’ career history

Hearts have signed Alexandros Kyziridis, Sebah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore to strengthen their attacking options under new boss Derek McInnes.

However, they are looking to bolster their options out wide, as they are showing interest in 24-year-old Thomas.

Thomas played 48 games for the League Two side last season and contributed to 14 goals directly in the process, which has attracted genuine interest.

Losing Thomas, who joined Cheltenham when they were still in League One, would be a real blow for the club to stomach this summer.

If Hearts come in, offering the winger the chance to play in the Scottish Premiership, that could turn his head.

The Jambos though will need to agree a fee with Cheltenham for any deal to proceed.