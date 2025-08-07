Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Leeds United are ‘ahead of’ Fulham in talks for Inter hitman Mehdi Taremi, who has already rejected a move to Brazil.

The Elland Road outfit have been very active in the ongoing transfer window as the club hierarchy are backing Daniel Farke.

However, making further additions in the attacking department is a big priority for Leeds during the final month of the transfer window.

German striker Lukas Nmecha has joined, but he has been riddled with injuries in recent seasons, and there are concerns about whether he can stay fit all season.

Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford are not part of the club’s plans in the upcoming campaign, with Joseph now closing on a move to Mallorca.

The Elland Road club have been interested in Inter Milan’s bit-part frontman Taremi, who has multiple suitors this summer.

Leeds, though, are now taking positive steps towards the Iranian striker, as they have opened talks with the Italian giants for Taremi, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando.

Club Years Shahin Bushehr 2010-2012 Iranjavan 2012-2014 Persepolis 2014-2018 Al-Gharafa 2018-2019 Rio Ave 2019-2020 FC Porto 2020-2024 Inter Milan 2024- Mehdi Taremi

Fellow Premier League side Fulham are also keen on the 33-year-old, but Leeds are currently ‘ahead of’ the Cottagers.

He has had offers from Brazil in the shape of Botafogo and Flamengo, however Taremi has rebuffed them as he wants to continue to play for a top side.

Heading to either Leeds or Fulham would put the striker in the Premier League and that may well appeal.

He has had interest from England before and Manchester United notably looked at him in 2023.

Even though Taremi featured in 43 games last season for Inter Milan, he clocked only 1,887 minutes as he was mostly used as an option off the bench.

His contract does not expire until the summer of 2027, and all eyes will be on Leeds and Fulham to see whether they will be able to agree on a deal with the Nerazzurri.