Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United are in talks with former Real Madrid star Vinicius Tobias, but they are not ready to submit an offer to Shakhtar Donetsk yet.

The Whites are set to begin their Premier League journey on 18th August against Everton, but their transfer business is far from being completed.

Leeds still have a striker and a full-back in mind and with Isaac Schmidt on the verge of leaving, Daniel Farke wants to bring in a replacement.

Schmidt is nearing a move to Werder Bremen, with some key aspects of the deal needing to be finalised before he seals an exit.

The Whites are working on finding a replacement and their search has brought them to Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, with 21-year-old full-back Tobias in their sights.

According to German outlet Fussball Europa, Leeds are in fact in talks with Brazilian Under-23 international Tobias regarding a potential move.

However, they are not yet planning on submitting a bid for Tobias, who has four more years on his contract with the Ukrainian side.

Club Years Internacional Youth Shakhtar Donetsk 2022- Real Madrid (loan) 2022-2024 Vinicius Tobias’ career history

Shakhtar Donetsk want a fee in the region of €20m for his departure with added bonuses and they are demanding a future sell-on clause be included in any deal.

Tobias currently takes home an annual salary of €3m and Leeds ‘are aware of the terms of a potential transfer’.

Spanish giants Real Madrid took Tobias on loan in 2022 for one and a half seasons and the 21-year-old featured only once for the senior team while majorly playing for their youth team.

Tobias was highly rated when he went to Real Madrid, but flopped in Spain and has since been getting his career back on track at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukraine.

Now all eyes will be on whether Leeds do make a firm move to take him to Elland Road this summer.

The Whites are also at work on outgoings, with advanced talks held over loaning Mateo Joseph to Mallorca.