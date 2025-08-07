George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have not closed the door to new offers for Mateo Joseph, despite Spanish La Liga side Mallorca closing in on signing him on loan, according to journalist Zinny Boswell.

The 21-year-old striker has made it clear that he wants to leave Elland Road this summer, with clubs from Spain showing the most interest in securing him.

Real Betis have been interested in the Spaniard from the January window, when they failed with an offer for Joseph, and came back this summer.

However, Los Verdiblancos are now distancing themselves from the Leeds striker as they feel he is Mallorca bound.

Mallorca are in the final stages of signing Joseph on a straight loan deal, but there could be a twist in the tale.

Even though Mallorca have been tipped as ‘most likely’ to loan in the 21-year-old, Leeds have not signed off on it.

Leeds are very much open to listening to new offers for their Spanish hitman, who Daniel Farke admitted is not part of his plans in the upcoming season.

Club League Real Betis La Liga Girona La Liga Mallorca La Liga Clubs keen on Mateo Joseph

La Liga sides have been keen on the Espanyol youth academy graduate, but it is still possible late approaches could come from elsewhere.

Leeds are not keen on agreeing to a permanent sale of Joseph now as they feel his stock still has further to rise.

While Leeds are looking at offloading Joseph, they want another attacker and have several irons in the fire.

Fulham hitman Rodrigo Muniz remains a dream target, while they have held talks over landing Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi.

Leeds have only added one attacker so far this summer, capturing Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.