Real Betis are walking away from their long-standing pursuit of Leeds United star Mateo Joseph as Mallorca move to secure the striker.

The 21-year-old forward did not feature as much as he wanted to last season for Leeds, losing his starting spot to Joel Piroe, and with new faces coming into the club, he feels his game time will be limited in the upcoming season.

Joseph refused to join Leeds’ pre-season camp in Germany and made the club aware that he wants to go back to Spain.

Daniel Farke recently admitted that the young centre forward is not in his plans and Joseph has been wanted in Spain.

Real Betis tried to sign him in the winter transfer window, but their approach was rejected, leading one former Whites star to label it a big call.

Girona enquired about him early in the window this summer and Real Betis came back with an offer to take him on loan with an option to buy Joseph next summer, but Leeds turned them down.

Now Mallorca have joined race for the striker and they are leading the pursuit for the Leeds star, as they are in advanced negotiations with the Yorkshire giants.

Real Betis have been huge admirers of Joseph, but rather than battling Mallorca hard, they are turning away from the chase, according to Spanish journalist Pepe Elias.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side considered Joseph ‘the preferred one’, but have effectively decided to pursue other targets now and ‘other options will be activated’

Mallorca are likely to sign Joseph on a simple loan deal without any option or obligation to buy.

Leeds have already turned down permanent bids in recent weeks and if the deal with Mallorca goes through, then Joseph will be returning to Elland Road in the summer.

The Whites are already pursuing another striker with Inter Milan’s Mehdi Taremi on the shortlist and it is suggested that developments are expected in coming days.

They have been linked with Roma’s Artem Dovbyk, who the Italians are prepared to sell for a certain price.