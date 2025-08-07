Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United have ‘low confidence’ that they can get to the front of the queue for Nottingham Forest target Facundo Buonanotte.

The Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker has spent the last two seasons in England and has notched up 71 top-flight appearances while playing for two teams in the shape of the Seagulls and Leicester City.

Buonanotte has returned to Brighton this summer, but his stay is set to be brief as there are several sides trying to sign him.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are both interested in signing him and he prefers Dortmund’s project above all others at the moment.

Nottingham Forest are also in for the player and are waiting to see what he wants to do.

Given the fierce race, Leeds have ‘low confidence’ that they will be able to sign Buonanotte, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Whites do have concrete interest in taking him to Elland Road, however Dortmund and Leverkusen can both offer Champions League football.

If they did manage to crack a deal, Buonanotte would have to compete with Brenden Aaronson for the number ten role.

Aaronson struggled at times to convince when he last played in the Premier League, something former Leeds players commented on.

There were question marks over whether the American could handle the physicality of the Premier League and he will hope to finally put those suggestions to bed in the new season.

News of Leeds’ interest in Aaronson came to light in 2021 and they eventually signed him from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022.

The jury is out on whether he will have Buonanotte for company at Elland Road in the new season, but it would appear likely to be a surprise if he did.