Liverpool only consider Tottenham Hotspur target Rodrygo as their third-choice forward option as they seek to make an attacking addition.

The Merseyside outfit in the ongoing window beat Newcastle United to land Hugo Ekitike, but with Luis Diaz having been sold and Darwin Nunez set to join him, they want another attacker.

Nunez is closing in on moving to Saudi Arabia, for which Liverpool are receiving a hefty €53m fee and they are keen on signing Alexander Isak, but Newcastle do not want to let him leave.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who is a right winger in nature but has the versatility to play as a centre forward, is on their wish list as well.

But they are not the only Premier League outfit showing interest in him, as last season’s Europa League champions Tottenham want the Brazilian as well.

Rodrygo is said to be open to an exit this summer, but Real Madrid have slapped a €90m asking price on the 24-year-old’s head.

Spurs are trying to negotiate the price down with Real Madrid but it has been suggested that Rodrygo would prefer Liverpool over Tottenham if given the choice.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Spurs though have received a boost in their pursuit of Rodrygo as he is not a priority target for Liverpool, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Reds consider Isak as their priority despite Newcastle’s high asking price, but the Swedish striker remains hopeful that both parties will strike a deal.

Liverpool have contingency plans in place if they fail to land Isak and they have been tipped to go to Paris Saint-Germain with a concrete bid to sign Bradley Barcola.

PSG, however, are trying to tie Barcola to a long-term contract, though they might consider if Liverpool come with a bid over €100m.

Liverpool view Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as their third choice, after Isak and Barcola, and that may give Spurs some encouragement.

How much Spurs could spend on him though has been thrown into doubt.

They might have to dig deep in the market to find a midfielder as James Maddison has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which will see him out of action for the majority of the season.