Major League Soccer side New England Revolution have submitted an offer to Maccabi Tel Aviv for Rangers target Dor Turgeman, but the clubs are still apart in their valuation.

Rangers have been active in the ongoing window to help Russell Martin reshape the squad and as the last few weeks of the window approach, they are looking to strengthen their forward department.

The Gers might experience potential departures in their attacking department, with Hamza Igamane being chased by Everton and Lille.

Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo are also being linked with a move out of Ibrox which might leave Martin short of options going forward.

The Scottish giants are acting to bring in a striker and Israeli side Tel Aviv striker Turgeman is on their radar as an addition.

However, they are facing competition from MLS side New England Revolution managed by Caleb Porter, who is keen on adding firepower to his team.

The MLS club have now gone to Maccabi Tel Aviv with a bid in the region of €3.5m for the 21-year-old to steal a march on Rangers, according to German journalist Dominik Schneider.

Player To Fee Calvin Bassey Ajax £19.6m Nathan Patterson Everton £12m Alan Hutton Tottenham Hotspur £9m Giovanni van Bronckhorst Arsenal £8.5m Jean‑Alain Boumsong Newcastle United £8m Rangers’ top 5 record sales

However, the Revs and Tel Aviv ‘are still far apart’ in their valuations of Turgeman, as the Israeli side want a fee in the region of €5.5m to €6m.

Rangers have followed Turgeman since the early days of the ongoing window and now all eyes will be on them to see whether they will accelerate their efforts after the Revs’ move.

Martin’s side can offer the 21-year-old an opportunity to feature in Europe, which could entice the player to green light a move to join them, but they have to agree a deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv first.

Turgeman netted 20 goals in all competitions last season with four of them coming against European opposition.

He has experience of playing in the Europa League and Conference League which Martin’s side could surely benefit from in the event of a transfer.