Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr are in talks with Brentford attacker and Newcastle United target Yoane Wissa to convince him about a move.

Brentford signed the 28-year-old centre forward from French outfit Lorient and he had his best season in the Bees colours last season.

Wissa went on to score 19 goals while laying on five assists in 31 Premier League outings during the last campaign, which has drawn several suitors.

Newcastle United have been monitoring Wissa since early in the window and it has been suggested that Tottenham Hotspur were also considering him.

Magpies striker Alexander Isak has told the club that he wants to leave and Liverpool are keen on signing him, while Eddie Howe’s side are desperate to line up a replacement for the Swede.

The Congolese forward also wants to move this summer as he dreams of playing in the Champions League and he is unhappy with Brentford refusing to sell him.

Newcastle failed with a £30m bid to land the striker and it has been suggested that the Bees’ asking price is being deemed too high by the Magpies.

Club Years Chateauroux 2014-2016 Angers 2016-2018 Laval (loan) 2017 Ajaccio (loan) 2017-2018 Lorient 2018-2021 Brentford 2021- Yoane Wissa’s career history

Another twist in Wissa’s transfer saga has emerged as Al-Nassr have joined the race and they are in talks with Brentford and the player regarding a move, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

It has been suggested that the Saudi Pro League outfit are willing to match the fee Brentford want, which could be alarming for Newcastle and Spurs.

Al-Nassr are now looking at how they can convince Brentford to sell and Wissa to join.

Newcastle have missed out on several targets in the ongoing window and they will not want Wissa’s name to be joining the list.

It has been suggested that this week is supposed to be an important one for Wissa as it will bring clarity regarding the 28-year-old’s future.

The Magpies went after RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, but it has been said the forward wants to go to Manchester United.