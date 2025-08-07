David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva ‘is one small step away’ from becoming a Sporting Lisbon player and should travel to Portugal this week.

Forest have been active in the transfer market in terms of arrivals and departures, and they have been willing to move on Jota as part of their plans.

The Tricky Trees only signed the wide-man last summer and he settled well, commenting on a factor which made it easier to do.

Jota was in and out of the team under Nuno last term though and a quick return to Portugal, with Nottingham Forest having signed him from Vitoria Guimaraes, is now on the agenda.

Sporting Lisbon have been speaking to Nottingham Forest about a deal for Jota and there was an issue, as the Portuguese giants only wanted a loan with an option to buy.

There has been progress made though as, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Jota is now ‘one small step away’ from joining the Lions.

Sporting Lisbon already have an agreement in place with the player, with details needing to now be resolved with Forest.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

A season-long loan deal with an option to buy is on the table for consideration.

Also being discussed is a partial purchase of the winger’s rights, splitting them with Nottingham Forest.

It is unclear what the final shape of the deal will look like, but matters are so advanced that Jota is expected to travel to Portugal this week and be presented as a new Sporting Lisbon player in the coming days.

Jota is suggested to be convinced that heading back to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon is the best thing for his career now.

Sporting Lisbon won the Portuguese league title last season and Jota will be playing in the Champions League with them if the move happens.