Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest could soon find out if Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte is ready to join them as he is ‘preparing to decide’ his future.

The Argentine spent last season on loan at Leicester City and played 31 Premier League games for the Foxes, scoring five goals and setting up two more for his team-mates, as they were relegated.

Buonanotte is now back at Brighton, but is expected to move on from the Seagulls once again soon.

He has interest from a number of sides, with Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Nottingham Forest leading the race.

Dortmund got in touch over signing the player towards the end of last month as they started to position themselves.

Now, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Buonanotte ‘is preparing to decide’ what he wants to do.

Dortmund, Nottingham Forest and Leverkusen are likely destinations for the Brighton man at the moment.

Club League Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Nottingham Forest Premier League Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga Top suitors for Facundo Buonanotte

Buonanotte has been listening to the clubs’ various projects for him and it is suggested that at the moment he finds Dortmund’s to be the most appealing.

Forest will hope he has a rethink and signals he is prepared to move to the City Ground, but they have other irons in the fire this summer.

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mads Bidstrup has emerged as a major target for the Tricky Trees, while they are keen on AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

Nottingham Forest can offer Buonanotte the chance to play in the Europa League this season, however Dortmund qualified for the Champions League, as did Leverkusen.

Nuno’s side may play on the Brighton man preferring to continue within the Premier League rather than move to Germany.