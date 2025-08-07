Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are waiting as a defender they have agreed personal terms with ‘will make a fast choice’ over where he wants to play his football this season.

Russell Martin has made a number of signings over the course of the summer, but there are expected to be further ins and outs over the coming weeks.

The Gers want to bring in Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy, who has been getting the hang of things at the top level in Spain and finished last term with five senior appearances, and talks have been held.

Despite being at a nascent stage of his career, Mendy has started to draw the attention of clubs from Spain, Holland and Scotland and Real Betis are prepared to sell.

There was an initial interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, but they were unable to complete a deal due to foreign player restrictions in the Eredivisie.

Real Betis’ fellow La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano have been persistent in their interest in Mendy.

They have an agreement on personal terms with Mendy, while Rangers have also come to an understanding with him, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Now Rangers, along with Rayo Vallecano, face a wait on which side Mendy wants to join but, the defender ‘will make a fast choice’.

Club Years Paris FC 2022-2024 Real Betis (loan) 2023-2024 Real Betis 2024- Nobel Mendy’s career history

It is unclear if either side have an agreement on a fee in place with Real Betis yet.

If Rangers continue to progress in the Champions League qualifiers and Mendy signs for them, he could end up facing Real Betis in the competition this season.

The Scottish outfit, under Martin, have been trying to reshape their defence with a number of outgoings and incomings happening in that particular area.

While Leon Balogun and Robin Propper have left, Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez have been brought in to fill the void.

Ridvan Yilmaz could also be on his way out, with Besiktas trying to take him back to Turkey.