Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United have received a boost in their interest in Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson as Bayern Munich are not looking to sign him.

With Benjamin Sesko snubbing a switch to St James’ Park in favour of Manchester United, Newcastle have again been forced to look at alternative striker targets.

They are now showing interest in Chelsea’s Jackson, whose stay at Stamford Bridge is in doubt this summer.

Newcastle rate the attacker and he could provide a real boost to their final third options ahead of a season in the Champions League.

The Magpies though faced the very real prospect of vying with Bayern Munich for the Senegal international.

In a big boost though, that talk though is wide of the mark, with Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl saying via Bild: “There is nothing to the rumours.”

The news will be weclome for Newcastle as tempting Jackson to move to the north east ahead of Bayern Munich could have been a tough sell.

Jackson scored 14 goals in the Premier League in his first season with Chelsea, while last term he hit the back of the net ten times in the league.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 15th 2023–24 8th 2022–23 3rd 2021–22 6th 2020–21 2nd Manchester United’s last five league finishes

Newcastle badly need attacking reinforcements, with a striker targeted even before Alexander Isak demanded to leave.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has long been on their radar, however they now face competition from Saudi Arabia for him.

Isak is keen to move to Liverpool and if Newcastle do not sell him then they risk being left with an unhappy player.

Eddie Howe’s side have found it tough to land their targets this summer and when the window closes there are again likely to be questions asked about how the Magpies did their business.

Chelsea forked out around £32m to sign Jackson from Spanish side Villarreal in the summer of 2023.

The Blues are suggested to be looking for a whopping £80m in order to let Jackson depart and the jury is out on whether that is a price that Newcastle will be prepared to pay.