Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have distanced themselves from talk of placing a bid for Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz.

Spurs are in the market for more additions across a number of positions and the urgency with which the require an attacking midfielder has increased.

James Maddison has suffered a cruciate ligament injury which means he has been written off for the majority of the new season.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are looking at several targets and among them is Como’s 20-year-old attacking midfielder Paz.

The former Real Madrid academy product had a fantastic last season with Como, where he featured in 35 league games while laying on nine assists and netting five goals.

Paz is a player who is highly rated at Como and the Italian outfit want to keep him at the club.

It has been suggested that Tottenham have been quick to submit a bid in the region of €40m to Como and have seen it getting rejected.

Club Years Real Madrid 2022-2024 Como 2024- Nico Paz’s career history

The Italian outfit paid a €6m transfer fee to sign Paz from Real Madrid last summer and they have slapped a €70m asking price on his head to fend off potential suitors.

Despite talk of a bid, Tottenham have denied having made one, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Paz is a versatile player who can play as a winger and centre forward as well, which he displayed last season for Cesc Fabregas’ side.

Spurs pulled off the early capture of Mohammed Kudus this summer and have recently also completed the loan capture of Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich.

Now with the beginning of the new season on the horizon, they will be desperate to find someone capable who will be able to replace Maddison.