Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa has rejected an €18m bid from the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur target Andrei Ratiu, which has left the Romanian ‘hurt and disappointed’.

Spurs have been cautious with their transfer window so far but are picking up the pace, with Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha becoming their latest signing.

New boss Thomas Frank is keen on adding players to bolster multiple positions and adding a full-back is also on their agenda.

Rayo Vallecano’s 27-year-old right-back Ratiu is a player Spurs are keen on, but there is competition for the Romanian.

Clubs from the Bundesliga, in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg, have shown interest in the Romania star.

Now, the La Liga side have rejected an €18m offer from an unnamed Premier League club for Ratiu, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Los Franjirrojos supremo Presa has rejected a bid worth €18m for the Romanian and it has come from an unnamed Premier League side.

And in so doing, the Rayo Vallecano president has baffled the player, who ‘doesn’t understand the club’s reaction’.

Club Years Villarreal 2016-2021 ADO Den Haag (loan) 2020-2021 Huesca 2021-2023 Rayo Vallecano 2023- Andrei Ratiu’s career history

It appears that Ratiu wants a move to the Premier League, as the rejection of the offer has left him ‘hurt and disappointed’.

Villarreal have a massive 50 per cent sell-on clause for the 27-year-old, who has one of the lowest salaries in La Liga.

It remains to be seen which English club made the offer for Ratiu and whether it was Tottenham.

For now, Rayo Vallecano want the player’s full €25m release clause meeting to let him go and whether the Premier League side will come back with that number after offering €18m remains to be seen.

Spurs are also working on other transfers as they have a bid rejected for Como’s highly-rated Nico Paz.