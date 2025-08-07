Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘were also in the race’ for Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot, who is heading to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Spurs have so far kept Mathys Tel on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich, added Mohammed Kudus, and then done business again with the Germans to loan in Joao Palhinha.

They were trying to bring in Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, but the Tricky Trees tied him to a new contract and kept him at the club.

James Maddison has now suffered a cruciate ligament injury, meaning he will be sidelined for most of the approaching campaign.

And, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer, the north Londoners were interested in Stuttgart’s 23-year-old versatile midfielder Millot.

The Frenchman is now set to leave Europe, as Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli are on the verge of signing him.

The Bundesliga side will be securing €30m for the 23-year-old, who will be signing a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.

Club Years Monaco 2019-2021 Stuttgart 2021- Enzo Millot’s career history

Spurs ‘were also in the race’ for Millot, alongside European giants like Atletico Madrid and Juventus, up until the end.

The Frenchman can play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, or on either wing, which makes his profile an attractive one.

Despite so much interest from the European clubs, though, like many promising talents, he is heading to Saudi Arabia.

With more than three weeks remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if Tottenham will bring in more attacking players, as they will be playing in the Champions League this season.

That means Frank will need to have the squad to cope with eight games in the Champions League league phase and then more if Tottenham can progress.

Spurs are looking at Como’s Nico Paz, having just had an offer for the former Real Madrid man rejected.