Rivals for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine expect to see Preston North End win the race ‘very shortly’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The highly rated Spurs starlet spent last term away from north London on loan in Belgium at Westerlo.

He admitted during the spell away that Tottenham were such a presence for him during his loan stint that he still felt involved with the first team.

Following the success of his loan in Belgium, a number of sides have been chasing Devine and he has big interest from the Championship.

However, the race may soon be coming to an end as one of Preston’s rivals in the chase fully expect Devine to end up at Deepdale.

His camp have a good relationship with Preston and that could well tip matters over the edge in favour of the north west side.

Spurs will want to make sure that wherever Devine goes he is playing on a regular basis to continue his development.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Preston could fit the bill on that front as they aim to have a season free of worries about relegation in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are due to open the campaign by heading to Loftus Road to take on QPR this Saturday.

Whether Preston can get the deal done in time for Devine to be available to feature in that match in the capital is open to question.

The midfielder is keen to continue to make progress in the game and admitted last year to having been starstruck when he saw the likes of Luis Suarez when he was a ball-boy.

Devine is from the north west and spent time in the youth set-up at Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before he was tempted down to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old has had two other loan spells besides his Westerlo stint, spending time at Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle.