Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Werder Bremen chief Peter Niemeyer has claimed that despite the huge role Birmingham City new boy Marvin Ducksch played for the side over the last four years, a transfer now suited all parties.

Birmingham have made Ducksch their ninth summer signing after achieving promotion from League One last season, paying a fee of €2m plus add-ons to secure his services.

Ducksch departs Werder Bremen having helped them achieve promotion from the 2. Bundesliga in his first season and aiding in their attempt to consolidate themselves in the top-tier over the past three seasons.

Niemeyer thanked Ducksch for his contributions in restoring Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, stating that he had a massive part to play in that achievement.

The sporting director though, acknowledged that despite this, they were willing to negotiate if a deal that suited all parties could be hammered out, which they managed to achieve with Birmingham,

Niemeyer told Werder Bremen’s official website: “Marvin has played a huge role for us in the last four years, in re-establishing Werder Bremen as a Bundesliga club.

“Despite this, we knew that we were ready to begin negotiations, providing it suited all parties, which currently it does.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

“We thank Marvin for his contributions over the last few years and wish him the best of luck for his new chapter in England.”

Ducksch came through Borussia Dortmund’s academy, before being handed his debut by Jurgen Klopp in 2013.

His performances for Werder Bremen saw him earn a call-up to the Germany national team, with the forward making a couple of appearances in friendlies.

Birmingham have been busy in the transfer market, as they look to re-establish themselves in the Championship after achieving promotion from League One at the first time of asking.

The arrival of the German makes up for missing out on Ipswich Town bound Chuba Akpom, who they tried to sign.

Ducksch’s debut could come as soon as Friday when an Ipswich shorn of Liam Delap visit St Andrew’s.