Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has claimed that new Southampton manager Will Still could be easily propelled into a Premier League job and should ‘absolutely’ have Saints in the promotion mix.

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League after accumulating only 12 points, narrowly avoiding the ignominy of recording the lowest points total in the league’s history.

On the back of a torrid season, Southampton were on the lookout for a new manager to guide their team and appointed the 32-year-old Still.

Clarke is sure that Still will bring fresh energy into the job at Southampton, but issued a word of warning in that the role is the manager’s first in English football.

He is sure that Still should have Saints in the promotion mix given the squad he will have to call upon and thinks if that does happen, then next season the Premier League could be where he is showcasing his tactical skills.

Clarke, said on What The EFL (40:20): “I think that they will be delighted to have him. He will bring a real fresh energy.

“You know, he is managing in in this country for the for the first time. It’s a big job for him.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

“If he succeeds, he could easily be propelled into a Premier League job either with Southampton or elsewhere.

“It’s exciting times for him, and he’s got a squad still, hasn’t he, that should absolutely be in the top four or five.”

Joshua Quarshie and American international Damion Downs have joined the Saints as Still’s first signings.

Still might have to find replacements for in-demand talents Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes, if they are pried away from St Mary’s.

Everton are trying to sign Dibling, having had bids rejected, and the winger is training separately for now having asked to leave.

At Reims, the club Still managed before Lens, he set a new Ligue 1 record through his unbeaten start of 17 matches and guided the minnows to a respectable ninth placed finish in Ligue 1.

Still will hope to be managing in the Premier League sooner rather later, and do it of his own accord, by guiding Southampton to promotion.