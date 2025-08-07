Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Wolves target Juanlu Sanchez has made it clear to Sevilla that he does not want a transfer to the Molineux club and is now expected to join Napoli.

The Premier League side have been struggling to bring in a quality right-back after Nelson Semedo left the club after his contract expired.

It took them time to bring in a replacement for left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, as they very recently brought in David Moller Wolfe to fill the void.

However, they have been struggling to bring in a right-back as Marc Pubill snubbed them for Atletico Madrid, which left Wolves very disappointed given they thought the deal was close.

After losing out on Pubill, they turned their attention towards another La Liga full-back, in the shape of Sevilla’s Sanchez.

The 21-year-old is highly rated and Wolves have been ready to pay Sevilla’s €17m asking price for the Spain Under-23 international.

However, Wolves are set for a further disappointment, as Sanchez has communicated that he does not want a move to Molineux, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via Tutto Napoli).

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

The Premier League club have been ready to offer him lucrative money, but he only wants to join Serie A champions Napoli and is expected to do so.

The Spaniard told Sevilla that he would stay at the club this summer if a move to Napoli was blocked.

Sanchez came through Sevilla’s youth system and has 74 appearances for Los Nervionenses to his name during his spell, which looks like it is set to come to an end soon.

The attack-minded full-back can play further forward down the right flank and it remains to be seen where Wolves will move next as they are set to miss out on a second La Liga full-back.

Vitor Perreira did show interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson earlier this month.