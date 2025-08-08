Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Ambitious Ligue 1 new boys Paris FC have lodged an offer for Wolves target Matthis Abline, but seen it knocked back by Nantes.

Wolves have seen some of their big names leaving Molineux this summer and Matheus Cunha is one of them.

They made Jorgen Strand Larsen’s loan move from Celta Vigo permanent after the striker’s 14-goal display last season, but they are still looking to add to their forward department.

The Midlands outfit’s search has led them to France, where their eye caught the performances of 22-year-old forward Abline, who is highly rated at Nantes.

Newly promoted Sunderland went to Nantes with a bid in the region of €20m but the Ligue 1 outfit turned them down.

Now it has been suggested that as we enter the last few weeks of the transfer window, Wolves are exploring a deal for Abline.

But they are not the only side interested in the French Under-21 international, as newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC are ready to splash the cash for him.

Club Years Rennes 2020-2024 Le Havre (loan) 2022 Auxerre (loan) 2023 Nantes (loan) 2023-2024 Nantes 2024- Matthis Abline’s career history

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Paris FC did not waste any time and submitted a €25m bid to Nantes, but the offer failed to impress the French side and they have turned it down.

It is suggested that Nantes are seeking a fee in the region of €50m for the Wolves target, while Abline is open to joining Paris FC.

Nantes are set to play a pre-season friendly against Paris FC on Saturday and Les Canaris president Waldemar Kita thinks that they might get a chance to discuss Abline during the game.

Wolves will have to act quickly if they want to get their hands on the 22-year-old, but it also remains to be seen whether they agree with Nantes’ valuation of Abline.