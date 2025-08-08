Carl Recine/Getty Images

Brentford star Yoane Wissa is ‘prepared to wait’ for Newcastle United despite Saudi Arabian outfits being keen on him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle have been facing difficulties in getting players to join them in the ongoing window, as they have seen several of their targets choosing their Premier League rivals.

The Magpies are looking at the prospect of losing their top striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool, who could well come back with a new bid for him soon.

Eddie Howe’s side are in the market to bring in a new centre forward, with Isak wanting to leave and Brentford’s Wissa is someone they have been trying to sign.

The Congolese striker also wants to leave, as he wants to play in the Champions League and Newcastle are on his mind.

However, the Bees, who have lost Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United this summer are refusing to sell Wissa, which has made him unhappy.

Recently Saudi outfits Neom and Al-Nassr have joined the race for the signature of the forward and the latter held talks with the player and Brentford to pursue a move.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

However, it has been claimed that despite the temptations of Saudi Arabian outfits Wissa wants to play in the Champions League and he is prepared to wait for Newcastle or another club who can offer it.

Newcastle have previously seen their £30m bid being turned down by Brentford but Saudi Arabian outfits believe that a fee in the region of £40m is something that the Bees might not be able to refuse.

The 28-year-old striker wants to stay in Europe to fulfil his dream of playing in the Champions League and could entertain offers from a club in Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in Wissa, as they are looking to add more firepower to Thomas Frank’s squad.

Newcastle might have to be wary of Spurs, as they can also offer Wissa the chance to play in the Champions League, though talk of a move to north London has gone quiet.