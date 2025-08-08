Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have suffered a blow to their hopes of landing Yann Bisseck as Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu wants him to stay at the club to help him sort out his imperfections.

The Eagles have faced some issues this summer, related to not knowing which European competition they will be in, and they have brought in only two players in the form of Borna Sosa and Walter Benitez.

They are looking to make signings before the transfer window closes and that need could grow even further if Marc Guehi goes.

Genoa defender Koni De Winter was someone they were advanced in talks for, but no deal happened, and they are again looking in Italy.

Crystal Palace want to back their boss and they are looking at Inter Milan defender Bisseck, who fits the profile of player they want to add.

The London outfit went in with a bid in the region of €35m, which failed to convince Inter Milan to let him go and they have also turned down an offer from Bournemouth, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

Inter Milan are asking for a fee in the region of €40m before they consider parting ways with a defender who helped them reach the Champions League final last season.

Centre-back Age Marc Guehi 25 Maxence Lacroix 25 Chadi Riad 22 Chris Richards 25 Crystal Palace’s centre-backs

Even that though could cause some internal discussion as boss Chivu wants to keep hold of Bisseck and not see him sold.

Chivu believes that there are some imperfections in Bisseck’s game, but he is confident that he can iron them out.

Now Inter Milan are looking to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma and his arrival would add extra competition for Bisseck.

Last summer, Inter Milan knocked back a bid from West Ham United for the 24-year-old centre-back.