Derby County have been boosted in their pursuit of Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist as the Blues are ‘now willing to lower’ the price they want for him.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, featuring in 30 Championship games for the Blades as they narrowly missed out on winning promotion.

An ankle injury, which Gilchrist picked up in February, disrupted his season, but he is raring to go yet again this term.

Chances are likely to be at a premium at Chelsea though and the Blues have been open to selling him this summer.

Derby County, who just escaped relegation last term, are keen on adding Gilchrist to their ranks.

Talks have been held between Derby and Chelsea over a move for the player, who can operate both as a central defender and a right-back.

Chelsea have so far stuck to their £5m asking price for the 21-year-old, but now they are softening that stance.

Centre-back Age Sondre Langas 24 Dion Sanderson 25 Matt Clarke 28 Curtis Nelson 32 Danny Batth 34 Jake Rooney 21 Derby County’s centre-backs

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are ‘now willing to lower’ the price they are looking for to let Gilchrist leave.

Instead of £5m, Chelsea now feel that £1.5m plus add-ons and with a sell-on clause included would be acceptable.

That is likely to hugely encourage Derby as they look to take the defender to Pride Park.

The Rams though do face competition for the signature of Gilchrist, with interest from the Championship and Saudi Arabia.

How open the defender would be to a move to Saudi Arabia at an early stage in his career remains to be seen, but the terms on offer could be lucrative.

Derby have a number of centre-back and right-back options, having just signed Dion Sanderson, but Gilchrist would likely back himself to walk into the team if he did complete a move to the Rams this summer.