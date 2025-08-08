Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Derby County do not look to be in for Blackburn Rovers target Koji Miyoshi, as the Japanese aims for a move away from German side Bochum, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Birmingham City signed the Japanese international on a free transfer back in 2023 and in his first season at the club, he finished with 12 goal contributions in 43 league appearances.

Blues were still relegated from the second-tier and after playing four more games the following season, he left for Germany to join Bochum.

With Bochum now set to take part in the 2. Bundesliga, Miyoshi could once again be on his way out.

A return to England is well on the cards with Birmingham City’s fellow second-tier club, Blackburn Rovers, looking to sign him.

They do not look like they will have to reckon with competition from John Eustace’s Derby though.

Quizzed on whether Derby could also be in for Miyoshi, Nixon replied on his Patreon: “Don’t think so.”

Miyoshi is expected to be available for a price of £2m, which would likely bring him within range of Derby, but the Rams do not look to be in the mix.

Blackburn are keen though and are actively looking to bring him back to the Championship.

Miyoshi missed a chunk of last season due to a torn muscle and could not help Bochum to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Blackburn know the Japanese would get a work permit and already has experience of the Championship, which are big positives.

After narrowly missing out on a playoff spot last season, Blackburn are preparing to lodge a fresh bid for promotion and have signed six players already.

They also showed interest in defender Colin Rosler last month.