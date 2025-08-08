Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton and Nottingham Forest tried to hijack Ritsu Doan’s move to Eintracht Frankfurt, but what the German club offered was ‘too tempting’ for him.

The Japan international joined Eintracht Frankfurt from fellow Bundesliga side Freiburg this week on a long-term deal.

He was constantly linked with a move to Die Adler this summer, and finally, on Thursday, his move became official.

But Eintracht Frankfurt had competition from clubs around the world to sign the left-footed attacker.

A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old rejected a massive offer from a Saudi Arabian club as he was determined to stay in Europe,

He had offers from England as well, as Nottingham Forest and Everton were in the race for the Japanese winger, according to German daily Bild.

It has been suggested that the Toffees and the Tricky Trees tried to hijack the deal, but Doan was fully focused on joining Dino Toppmoller’s side.

Club Gamba Osaka Groningen PSV Eindhoven Arminia Bielefeld Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt Clubs Ritsu Doan has played for

Die Adler are offering Champions League football and it has been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt’s project was too tempting for him to look away.

Everton have been trying to add a left-footed wide attacker and Japan international Doan was an option for them.

Currently, the Toffees are trying to sign young winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton, with bids rejected.

Dibling has asked to leave Southampton now and has been training alone as a result.

Nottingham Forest recently brought in Dan Ndoye, but they remain in the market for further additions in the coming weeks.

Nuno’s side want to show last season was no flash in the pan, while they also have Europa League football on the agenda, which will place further demands on the squad.