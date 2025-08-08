Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Atalanta are looking to accelerate their efforts to land Leeds United target Rodrigo Muniz amid suggestions Fulham could consider dropping his asking price.

Leeds are set to lose Mateo Joseph, as the Spaniard wants to return to Spain and he is closing in on a move to Mallorca, although the Whites are open to other offers if they arrive soon.

Daniel Farke is keen on bringing in another striker to help his forward department and they have been linked with several players.

Muniz has long been a top target for Leeds, who have been hopeful they can agree a deal with Fulham for him at some point.

It has been suggested that the Cottagers have no intention of selling him and set a €50m price tag on Muniz, who is in the final year of his contract, but Fulham do have an option to extend his contract.

Atalanta boss Ivan Juric saw Muniz up close during his tenure at Southampton last season and he prefers the Brazilian over Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

And, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Muniz’s asking price ‘has become increasingly flexible’, which encourages Atalanta.

Striker Club Rodrigo Muniz Fulham Mehdi Taremi Inter Milan Nikola Krstovic Lecce Strikers linked with Leeds United

Talks over a new contract have not progressed and Atalanta would like to move quickly to hand Juric another striker.

News of a flexible asking price is likely to be music to Leeds’ ears as they continue to hold interest in Muniz.

Atalanta though can offer Muniz the chance to play in the Champions League, which Leeds cannot.

The Whites are also working on a deal for another Serie A star, Mehdi Taremi, as they are in talks with Inter Milan.

Fulham are also interested in Taremi and it remains to be seen whether they are willing to meet the valuation set by Nerrazzuri for the striker.