West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has expressed his delight with the Hammers signing a new shot-stopper in the shape of Mads Hermansen, but wants more signings to follow.

Hermansen is on the brink of signing for the Premier League side after the Hammers agreed upon a fee of about £18m with Leicester City.

West Ham were in the market for a goalkeeper after Lukasz Fabianski’s departure and pulled the plug on a deal for Botafogo’s John Victor as they made progress on Hermansen.

Cottee expressed his hope that West Ham will make a few more signings and warned earlier this summer that all the money raised from the sale of Mohammed Kudus should go to Graham Potter for further strengthening.

The former striker conveyed his glee with the capture of Hermansen, stating that he was the goalkeeper they have been in need of for quite some time.

Cottee said on X: “Excellent signing for the Hammers with Hermansen.

“The goalkeeper we’ve needed for quite a while now!

“Hoping for a few more signings.”

Hermansen helped Leicester achieve promotion from the Championship in his first season at the club after signing from Brondby.

After their relegation, Leicester have been resigned to losing Hermansen after a string of impressive performances in the Premier League led to burgeoning interest in the Dane.

Hermansen has been called up to the Denmark national team as an understudy to Kasper Schmeichel but is yet to make his debut.

Alphonse Areola finished the season as West Ham’s starting goalkeeper and Hermansen is expected to challenge him for the spot.

With the new season less than a fortnight away, Potter will soon have to decide between Areola and Hermansen to put between the sticks when they visit the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.