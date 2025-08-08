Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United have not made any approach for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani, despite claims to the contrary, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, the French forward is back in Paris, awaiting a decision on his future.

A departure from the Parc des Princes looks to be very much on the cards, given that PSG manager Luis Enrique does not have him in his plans.

A return to Juventus has been talked up as a possibility and is one that Kolo Muani wants, though the Turin club are only interested in a loan deal initially with an obligation to buy later on, depending on the meeting of certain conditions.

Premier League interest in the 26-year-old is also there and Tottenham have been linked with Kolo Muani.

Newcastle could also go for Kolo Muani as they continue to explore a range of potential striker signings, after missing out on several targets.

The Magpies have just been beaten to Benjamin Sesko by Manchester United and that has sent them back to the drawing board.

Fact Age – 26 First club – Nantes France debut – 2022 France caps – 31 Countries played in – Italy, France, Germany Randal Kolo Muani facts

It has been suggested that Newcastle have now opened talks aimed at bringing Kolo Muani to St James’ Park.

However, that talk is wide of the mark and Newcastle have made no approach for the PSG striker.

Whether that changes in the coming days remains to be seen, but Newcastle would want to be sure he is open to the move before they make any approach or attempt to open talks.

Kolo Muani has been clear about his preference being to return to Juventus, but the onus is on the Italian giants to come up with a deal which is acceptable to PSG.