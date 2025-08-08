Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United face a wait to see if they can sign Malick Thiaw from AC Milan even if they manage to agree a fee with the Rossoneri.

It has been a window of rejections for the Magpies this summer, even though they are offering the chance to play Champions League football.

As the clock ticks down in the transfer window, Newcastle are trying to bring in at least one more attacker and could need two if Alexander Isak goes.

However, besides attacking targets, they are looking to bring in a solid centre-back to bolster the backline ahead of a long season.

AC Milan’s 23-year-old Thiaw has been one of their top targets, whom they have been interested in since last summer’s window.

Last month, he was trying to convince the Serie A giants to keep him at the club, but things have changed in August.

The German defender has agreed to join the Magpies this summer on a deal until 2029.

Club Years Schalke 2020-2022 AC Milan 2022- Malick Thiaw’s career history

AC Milan want €40m in order to consider letting him go, but even if Newcastle offer that much, they will have to wait for the Rossoneri to sign a replacement, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Serie A giants will not sanction the German’s departure before they sign a replacement for the 23-year-old.

Newcastle may not be keen to see the chase drag on as the new Premier League season is looming and Howe will want his squad to be finalised.

Thiaw has been at the San Siro for three years now and it remains to be seen if Newcastle will be able to get their hands on him in the coming days to end his AC Milan stint.