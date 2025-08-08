Harry Trump/Getty Images

Norwich City boss Liam Manning has credited the board for the support in the summer transfer window, claiming it shows the Championship club’s intent.

Manning is overseeing preparations for his first season with the Canaries after being tempted away from Bristol City.

That is something which one former EFL star feels Bristol City deserved to happen for not backing Manning enough.

Norwich have tried to avoid any protracted dealings, choosing to pull the plug on a swoop for Yang Hyun-jun and having walked away from Pelle Mattsson after being unable to agree on a fee with Silkeborg, as they look to give Manning as much time as possible to mould his team.

Manning credited the Norwich executive team for maximising his time for preparations on the pitch, by concluding business as quickly as possible.

The manager went on to praise the transfer committee for supporting him and declared that their efforts have clearly demonstrated the club’s ambition.

Manning told Norwich City’s in-house media: “It’s been a busy period, I think it shows our intent. There’s been a lot of change but there were areas that needed addressing and improving.

“We’re delighted with the work we’ve done to get people in, we wanted to be proactive.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“We’ve had support from the guys above in being able to do that. There’s competition, depth and the early arrivals have meant we’ve been able to get a lot of work with them on the ground.”

Norwich have targeted a mix of youth, with the likes of Jacob Wright from Manchester City and Papa Amadou Diallo signed, and experience, with Jeffrey Schlupp signing on a free transfer.

The Canaries will need to replace the goals of their top scorer from last season, Borja Sainz, having sold him to FC Porto for a substantial fee.

Norwich sacked Johannes Hoff Thorup after a poor run of results that eliminated their chances of finishing in the playoff spots and appointed Jack Wilshere on an interim basis last season.

In the 39-year old Manning, Norwich see a manager who can finish in the top six, at a bare minimum, and hopefully build steadily on that season-by-season.

The Canaries will face Millwall in the season opener this coming weekend and Manning’s preparations will be put to the ultimate test.