Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have started initial talks with Red Bull Salzburg and their midfielder Mads Bidstrup, who is open to making a move, but the Austrian giants have no intention of letting the Dane go cheaply.

Forest are all set to participate in the Europa League next season as things stand, but Crystal Palace are still appealing their case.

Evangelos Marinakis and his officials are hard at work in the market to get Forest ready for Europe and adding quality to the team’s engine room is a top priority.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo’s departure to Botafogo this summer has made Nottingham Forest look for midfielders and Douglas Luiz is one of the options.

However, that deal is not easy to do with Juventus, and they have added a former Premier League midfielder to their list.

Earlier this week, Forest added former Brentford midfielder Bidstrup to the top of their list and now they are making progress on that front.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Forest have opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg and the player over a possible move.

Club Years Brentford 2020-2023 Norsdsjaelland (loan) 2022 Nordsjaelland (loan) 2022-2023 Red Bull Salzburg 2023- Mads Bidstrup’s career history

The 24-year-old Dane is ready to make a comeback to the Premier League, but Red Bull Salzburg consider him a quintessential part of the team.

The Austrian outfit are not opposed to Bidstrup’s departure, but they have made it clear that they will not let the Dane leave for anything less than his value.

The former Bees midfielder’s season has already started and he has captained Die Bullen, completing the 90 minutes in all three league games.

It is not clear yet how much Red Bull Salzburg are demanding for Bidstrup, but it remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest are willing to meet their value to get their hands on the Dane before this month ends.

The 24-year-old had a three-year spell with Brentford, where he made only 14 appearances for them.