Manchester United starlet Harry Amass has emerged as a transfer target for Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, who want the player on a season-long loan deal, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The teenage left-back has been a regular for Manchester United’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams and has also played seven senior matches for the Red Devils.

Amass’ potential to succeed at Old Trafford and enjoy a good career has been talked up, but the club will be keen for him to develop through regular game time.

Now the defender is wanted by Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, who have had a disastrous summer.

The Owls are currently under huge financial pressure and have a transfer embargo placed on them, which forbids them from transfer activity for the next three transfer windows apart from free loans and free transfers.

And they are looking to convince Manchester United to send Amass to Hillsborough for the season.

Sheffield Wednesday are operating under a transfer embargo at the moment, but would be able to sign Amass on loan if there was no loan fee involved.

Appearance Lyon (Europa League) Athletic Bilbao (Europa League) Leicester City (Premier League) Newcastle United (Premier League) Wolves (Premier League) Brentford (Premier League) West Ham (Premier League) Harry Amass’ appearances last season

And landing the highly-rated defender would be a massive coup if they are able to pull it off in the coming days.

With Danny Rohl having departed as Owls manager, the Championship side are now led by Henrik Pedersen.

Wednesday fans are hoping that the club will be taken over and former Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor recently admitted that he is keeping a close eye on developments at Hillsborough.

Manchester United will have to weigh up though whether it would be a good idea to sent Amass into what is likely to be a relegation battle in the Championship over the course of the new season.