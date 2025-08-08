Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sunderland face heavyweight competition for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Amine Adli as Marseille have started discussions over a swoop.

Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have spent cash this summer and have shown a fondness for young and hungry talents.

They beefed that up by adding 32-year-old Granit Xhaka and they also added Simon Adingra, who has experience playing in the Premier League.

Le Bris’s side are looking to bring in more quality, with Fiorentina’s Pietro Comuzzo on their radar, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson.

But Sunderland know they need to find goals too if they want to stay up.

Recently, they have shown interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Moroccan attacker Adli, who had an injury-hit previous season.

The route to the Leverkusen man does not look straightforward though as they are facing competition from French giants Marseille.

The Stade Velodrome outfit are keen on the 25-year-old and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, have started discussions over bringing him to France.

Four years ago, when Adli left Toulouse for Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille were close to signing the France-born attacker.

Signing Igor Paixao Facundo Medina Timothy Weah Angel Gomes CJ Egan-Riley Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Marseille’s summer signings

That interest has not gone away and they are actively exploring a swoop to bring him on board.

Adli had a long-term broken fibula injury last season, which restricted his season to fewer than 1,200 minutes all campaign.

He had an impressive 2023-24 season, though, where he scored ten times and provided 12 assists in 42 games across all competitions.

Adli’s contract runs until the summer of 2028, and Marseille have shown that they can hijack deals from Premier League clubs this summer as they can offer Champions League football, while Sunderland may well primarily fight to stay up.