Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Alfie Devine has that flexibility which the team need and his addition is great for the club.

The 21-year-old playmaker, a product of Tottenham’s youth academy, signed a new contract with the London-based club on Friday before moving out to the Championship for the upcoming season.

The move is his fourth loan spell away from his parent club, with the last being at Belgian Pro League club Westerlo.

At Westerlo, he played 32 matches, scoring six goals and setting up one more for his team-mates, impressing the Preston boss in the process.

Expressing his delight with the acquisition, Heckingbottom highlighted that Devine is someone who raises his stock with the ability to play in multiple positions on the pitch.

It is the 21-year-old’s flexibility that is going to make him a great addition for the Preston team, the manager insists.

“Alfie’s a talented player who can play in a number of positions”, Heckingbottom told his club’s official website.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“He can play as an attacking midfielder, he can play deep and he’s played box-to-box, so he’s got that flexibility which is great for us.

“I really liked his loan move in Belgium last year, where he showed really good energy and appetite off the ball, which is what we demand.

“He showed his technique and quality in the final third to get goals and help assist others as well.”

Though Devine has managed just two senior appearances for Tottenham, he has already opened his goalscoring account for the senior team.

The midfielder will be in contention for selection for Preston’s first game of the new season against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in the Championship.