Tottenham Hotspur talent Yang Min-hyeok’s loan move to Championship club Portsmouth is expected to be announced today, according to journalist Chris Wise.

Last summer, Spurs agreed to sign the young attacker on a six-year deal from South Korean side Gangwon FC and he was marked out as a top prospect for the future.

The 19-year-old came to the club mid-season and was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers for the rest of the campaign.

He scored twice and clocked one assist in 14 games for the Championship side and Tottenham believe that he needs further experience playing first-team football in the second tier.

And now the South Korea international is set for another loan spell in the Championship as Portsmouth are set to get their hands on him.

On Thursday, Yang completed his medical tests ahead of the Pompey move and all the paperwork is now done to finalise the move.

As such, Portsmouth are expected to announce the loan capture of the top Tottenham talent at some point today.

Player Gone to Heung-Min Son LAFC Mikey Moore Rangers Alejo Veliz Rosario Central Sergio Reguilon Released Fraser Forster Released Alfie Whiteman Released Ashley Phillips Stoke City Jamie Donley Stoke City Alfie Dorrington Aberdeen Will Lankshere Oxford United George Abbott Wycombe Wanderers Damola Ajayi Doncaster Rovers Tottenham Hotspur exits this summer

Spurs have lost their South Korean talisman, Heung-min Son, who has left the club for American MLS side LAFC.

Min-hyeok is one of a multiple of high-rated teenagers at the north London club who are set to be loaned out.

Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic has also been made available for loan and there is a chance he could go to Germany with Hamburg.

Ashley Phillips has been sent back to Stoke City for another loan spell, flagging unfinished business at the club, and has been joined in the Potteries by Jamie Donley.

Both could have the task of stopping Tottenham team-mate Yang this season when Stoke play Portsmouth.