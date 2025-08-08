Marc Atkins/Getty Images

 

Tottenham Hotspur talent Yang Min-hyeok’s loan move to Championship club Portsmouth is expected to be announced today, according to journalist Chris Wise.

 

Last summer, Spurs agreed to sign the young attacker on a six-year deal from South Korean side Gangwon FC and he was marked out as a top prospect for the future.

 

The 19-year-old came to the club mid-season and was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers for the rest of the campaign.

 

 

He scored twice and clocked one assist in 14 games for the Championship side and Tottenham believe that he needs further experience playing first-team football in the second tier.

 

And now the South Korea international is set for another loan spell in the Championship as Portsmouth are set to get their hands on him

 

 

On Thursday, Yang completed his medical tests ahead of the Pompey move and all the paperwork is now done to finalise the move.

 

 

As such, Portsmouth are expected to announce the loan capture of the top Tottenham talent at some point today.

 

Player Gone to
Heung-Min Son LAFC
Mikey Moore Rangers
Alejo Veliz Rosario Central
Sergio Reguilon Released
Fraser Forster Released
Alfie Whiteman Released
Ashley Phillips Stoke City
Jamie Donley Stoke City
Alfie Dorrington Aberdeen
Will Lankshere Oxford United
George Abbott Wycombe Wanderers
Damola Ajayi Doncaster Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur exits this summer

 

Spurs have lost their South Korean talisman, Heung-min Son, who has left the club for American MLS side LAFC.

 

 

Min-hyeok is one of a multiple of high-rated teenagers at the north London club who are set to be loaned out.

 

 

Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic has also been made available for loan and there is a chance he could go to Germany with Hamburg.

 

Ashley Phillips has been sent back to Stoke City for another loan spell, flagging unfinished business at the club, and has been joined in the Potteries by Jamie Donley.

 

Both could have the task of stopping Tottenham team-mate Yang this season when Stoke play Portsmouth.

 