Alex Davidson/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘pulled the plug’ on a deal for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor following successful negotiations with Leicester City for Mads Hermansen.

The Hammers have been in search of a new goalkeeper for some time now to provide competition for Alphonse Areola, following the exit of Lukasz Fabianski.

As many as three deals, one for Leicester City goalkeeper Hermansen, one for Werder Bremen custodian Michael Zetterer and a third for Victor, have all been pursued simultaneously.

Their latest bid for the Brazilian goalkeeper in the region of €10m, plus a series of add-ons, was rejected by Botafogo.

Following the rejection, it was being seen as ‘game over’ for the Hammers.

They were still trying to sign Victor though and it did appear he could be making the move to the London Stadium.

However, according to ExWHUEmployee, West Ham pulled the plug on a deal to sign Victor following successful negotiations with the Foxes for Hermansen.

Goalkeeper Age Alphonse Areola 32 Wes Foderingham 34 Krisztian Hegyi 22 West Ham United’s first team goalkeepers

As a part of the agreement with Leicester, the Hammers are set to pay the Championship side a fee of around £18m for Hermansen.

Hermansen, who had previously agreed personal terms, is now on his way to West Ham while Vitor is set to extend his stay in Brazil.

West Ham employed a similar tactic in securing a move for Kyle Walker-Peters, waiting until the last minute to get the best deal.

Graham Potter has also been pursuing a move for Manchester United transfer target Idrissa Gueye and is prepared to lodge a bid for him.

Despite the problems West Ham had to deal with last season, they are yet to make any major statement of intent in the summer transfer market.