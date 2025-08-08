David Ramos/Getty Images

Premier League side Wolves are looking to explore a deal for Nantes hitman Matthis Abline, who Sunderland tried to sign, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Molineux club have become active in the transfer window since last month, as they are looking to bring in fresh faces.

Following Matheus Cunha’s departure to Manchester United, they have brought in Jhon Arias, after they made Jorgen Strand Larsen’s loan deal permanent.

Wolves are trying to bolster their attacking options further and they are looking at a versatile attacking option.

Now Nantes’ 22-year-old French striker Abline has appeared on the radar of the Premier League side, with a deal being looked at.

He can play as a number 9 and can slot in out wide when needed, and Wolves are looking at a player with that versatility.

Newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland were also keen on the Frenchman, and even went in with an offer, but a move did not materialise.

Club Years Rennes 2020-2024 Le Havre (loan) 2022 Auxerre (loan) 2023 Nantes (loan) 2023-2024 Nantes 2024- Matthis Abline’s career history

The 22-year-old joined Nantes last summer on a permanent deal from fellow Ligue 1 club Rennes and impressed in his first full season at the club.

Abline scored eleven times and assisted two goals in his 36 all competition games for Les Canaris.

The France Under-21 international’s contract is set to run until the summer of 2028, but the prospect of playing in the Premier League could tempt him to push for a move.

Sunderland’s bid for the player was worth €20m and Wolves may well have to go higher or offer more favourable payments terms and add-ons.

Now it remains to be seen if and when the Molineux club will go in with an offer for the Nantes attacker, with a little more than three weeks remaining in the transfer window.