Everton have ‘stepped up’ their interest in signing Jack Grealish, with talks ongoing and things ‘going the right way’ in terms of the deal happening.

David Moyes’ side were in friendly action at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday against Italian giants Roma and suffered a 1-0 loss.

New boy Thierno Barry started up front and Moyes will want to make sure that the striker has ample service in the Premier League this season.

Out-of-favour Manchester City star Grealish is a player that Everton have been chasing and who could turn provider for Barry, but the £100m man is not rushing and wants to make sure his next move is the right one.

It was suggested recently that Everton have not held any formal talks over signing Grealish, however discussions have now been happening.

Everton have ‘stepped up’ their push to land Grealish and with talks ongoing, things ‘are going the right way’ in the deal, according to journalist Dominic King.

With the new season now fast approaching, Everton are likely to want to get a deal done quickly for Grealish.

Club Years Aston Villa 2013-2021 Notts County (loan) 2013-2014 Manchester City 2021- Jack Grealish’s career history

Manchester City are ready to let the attacker move on, with little game time guarantees for the new campaign under Pep Guardiola.

Grealish clocked just over 700 minutes of football in the Premier League across 20 appearances for Manchester City last term.

Moving to Everton would give Grealish an opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League, something he is sure to want in a World Cup year.

The England international did not play in either of Manchester City’s Premier League games against Everton last season.

His lucrative contract at Manchester City still has another two years left to run and it is also unclear how Everton will deal with his big salary.