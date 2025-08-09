Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

MLS side New England Revolution are ‘a few million apart’ in their talks to sign Rangers target Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Turgement was prolific in front of goal for Maccabi Tel Aviv last season and that has sparked interest in the striker from a number of clubs.

Scottish giants Rangers are keen on the Israel international, however they have yet to sell Hamza Igamane or Cyriel Dessers.

The door has been left open for Turgeman’s MLS suitors New England Revolution to snap him up and they have been holding talks with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Despite the discussions, the two clubs are ‘a few million apart’ on their respective valuations, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

Turgeman is open to the idea of heading to the MLS with the Revs, however there remains interest from Europe in the Israeli.

New England Revolution will be hoping they can quickly make a breakthrough as talks continue.

Striker Age Hamza Igamane 22 Cyriel Dessers 30 Danilo 26 Rangers’ striking options

Turgeman, 21, has already seen his season with Maccabi Tel Aviv start, with the Israeli club in European qualifying action.

He was unable to help his side avoid Champions League qualifying elimination at the hands of Cypriot outfit Pafos FC, but last week provided an assist in a 2-1 win in Europa League qualifying.

Joining Rangers could give Turgeman a route into this season’s Champions League, with the Gers still going through qualifying as they bid to reach the lucrative league phase.

Rangers have already looked a different animal in Europe to the Scottish Premiership, where they have made their worst start since 1989.

The Gers, under former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, narrowly scraped a 1-1 draw with Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday in a game which also saw Nasser Djiga sent off.