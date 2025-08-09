Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Billy Dodds has warned Max Aarons that he will need to shape up soon or he will find himself out of the Rangers team.

The Gers’ poor start to the new Scottish Premiership season under Russell Martin continued on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Dundee.

Rangers fell behind at Ibrox in the 51st minute and then had new boy Nasser Djiga sent off before a late, late penalty, scored by James Tavernier, rescued a point.

Aarons, signed on loan from Bournemouth, started the game and was poor, ultimately being brought off in place of Danilo in the 64th minute as Rangers chased a way back into the match.

Martin has bet big on Aarons and even took Ridvan Yilmaz’s number 3 shirt off him to give to the Bournemouth star; that was something which made Yilmaz unhappy.

Former Rangers striker Dodds was not happy with what he saw from Aarons and thinks that he needs to show he can cross the ball, especially as his defensive game is not strong.

Dodds warned that if Aarons does not improve soon and show he has the character to play for Rangers then Martin will have to drop him.

Club Years Norwich City 2018-2023 Bournemouth 2023- Valencia (loan) 2025 Rangers (loan) 2025- Max Aaron’s career history

“Max Aarons has to take responsibility”, Dodds said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“He has to show that he can deliver a cross. He looked nervous and he’s not the best defensively.

“If he doesn’t start showing that he’s got a big enough character to be at the club, then he’ll soon find himself out the team.

“He feels the pressure of the crowd.”

Aarons struggled to make an impact at Bournemouth after joining the Cherries in the summer of 2023 and was loaned to Spanish giants Valencia for the second half of last term.

He barely featured for Los Che though during a forgettable loan spell and has arrived at Rangers now with something to prove.

The defender had been undergoing a medical with Leeds United before walking out of it to join Bournemouth as the Cherries hijacked the deal.