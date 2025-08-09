Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Napoli held talks with AC Milan intermediaries on Friday night about Nottingham Forest target Yunus Musah.

Forest sold one of their prized asset in the shape of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United earlier this summer and were close to losing another talismanic figure, Morgan Gibbs-White, as well.

City Ground supremo Evangelos Marinakis pulled off a real coup to lock Gibbs-White to a new deal.

The impressive addition of Dan Ndoye has been a big positive and now Forest are taking forward steps to introduce more fresh faces.

They are looking to add a quality midfielder and AC Milan’s 22-year-old Musah has been their top choice in recent days.

It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest’s interest in the American midfielder is stronger than ever and an offer could be on its way as well.

However, they do not have a clear path towards the 22-year-old, as they are facing competition from Serie A champions Napoli.

Club Years Arsenal Youth Valencia 2019-2023 AC Milan 2023- Yunus Musah’s career history

And according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, intermediaries working on behalf of AC Milan held talks with Napoli on Friday night.

Musah primarily plays in the engine room, but he has the ability to operate in several other positions, which makes his profile a very attractive one for Nottingham Forest.

He spent seven years in Arsenal’s academy before Valencia snapped him up and back in the summer of 2023, AC Milan signed him on a five-year deal.

Even though he featured 40 times last season for the Rossoneri, he is not a bang-on starter for them.

Napoli can offer Musah the chance to play in the Champions League this season, which is something Nottingham Forest cannot match.

However, the lure of playing in the Premier League could be strong, if Forest can agree a fee with AC Milan.