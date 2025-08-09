Stu Forster/Getty Images

Malick Thiaw has ‘turned down some big clubs’ in favour of joining Newcastle United from AC Milan this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Eddie Howe’s side have faced a host of disappointments in the transfer window so far and are currently fighting a battle to keep hold of Alexander Isak, who is desperate to sign for champions Liverpool.

They are though set for a defensive boost as AC Milan centre-back Thiaw is poised to head to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have been working on signing Thiaw and the deal is expected to be done, handing Howe the centre-back he has been after.

And in what will hugely encourage the Magpies, it has emerged that Thiaw knocked back a number of big clubs in favour of them.

It is unclear which other big sides were in for him, but the former Schalke man has his heart set on signing for Newcastle and turning out at St James’ Park.

AC Milan had been keen to offload Thiaw earlier this summer, but the defender did not want to go.

Club Appearances AC Milan 85 Schalke 61 Malick Thiaw’s appearances by club

That then flipped as the Rossoneri decided to keep him, but he pushed to be allowed to join Newcastle in recent days.

The arrival of Thiaw would appear to end any thoughts that Newcastle could capture long-standing defensive target Marc Guehi.

Guehi has entered the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace and could well be on the move this summer, with Liverpool keen on acquiring his services.

The Reds have though had bids rejected by the Eagles so far.

Newcastle will now focus on getting their capture of Thiaw over the line as quickly as possible, with the new Premier League season now looming large on the horizon.