Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United could get their hands on AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw if he ‘pushes for the transfer’ to St James’ Park.

The Magpies are not having one of their best transfer windows, with several targets missed out on, but the club remain active and are trying to make signings.

Eddie Howe’s side have been majorly occupied with dealing with incomings and outgoings with their forward department but they have other areas in their mind to improve.

A centre-back has been on Newcastle’s agenda for a long time and they have followed Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi since last summer.

Guehi is being chased by Liverpool, but Crystal Palace recently shot down two official bids from the Reds and the defender is not going to force a move out of the London outfit.

Newcastle are looking at Serie A for a solution and they have been working on a deal for Rossoneri star Thiaw, who has been widely linked with a move this summer.

Newcastle entered into discussions with AC Milan regarding a transfer for Thiaw and they offered to sign him for a fee in the region of €30m, but saw it turned down.

Competition Finish Premier League 5th FA Cup Fifth Round EFL Cup Winners Newcastle United last season

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Magpies are going back with a fresh bid and a move could indeed happen.

If Thiaw ‘pushes for the transfer’ then a move to Newcastle could be signed off by AC Milan.

Thiaw has impressed Massimiliano Allegri during pre-season and AC Milan now want to keep him at the club.

Thiaw has featured 85 times for the Rossoneri since joining from Bundesliga outfit Schalke in 2022 and his current deal runs out in 2027.

Now is, however, not the first time he has been linked with a move to the Premier League as Everton and West Ham United showed interest in him, but he ended up joining AC Milan instead.