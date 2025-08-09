Harry Trump/Getty Images

Norwich City star Marcelino Nunez has emerged as one of Trabzonspor’s ‘top targets’ to sign before the transfer window closes.

The Championship side brought in Nunez from Chilean side Universidad Catolica and he has made 116 appearances for the Canaries so far.

Last season, the 25-year-old featured regularly for Norwich, making 32 outings while scoring six times and registering four assists.

However, this summer Norwich have appointed Liam Manning as their new boss and he has brought in a host of new faces who will suit his style of play at Carrow Road.

Manning recently expressed his delight at the business done by Norwich.

It is suggested that Norwich do not consider the central midfielder to be unsellable this summer and they are open to offers.

There is interest in him from Turkey, where Trabzonspor have had him proposed to them by an agent, with it suggested that Nunez is considering his future at Carrow Road.

Trabzonspor are long-time admirers of Nunez and according to Turkish daily Star, he has emerged as one of their ‘top targets’.

Player Club Paul Onuachu Southampton Ozan Tufan Hull City Borna Barisic Rangers Okay Yokuslu West Brom Trabzonspor players who have played in Britain

The Turkish side have Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini on their list as a priority target for midfield but his annual salary of €6m is considered too high for the Turkish outfit

Nunez, who has an annual salary of around €780,000, is considered to be a much more achievable target.

He is also in the final year of his contract with Norwich and the Canaries may want to cash in.

Trabzonspor have a number of players on the books who have played in the UK at some point and it remains to be seen if Nunez will join them.

Nunez has only played in the Championship at Norwich and could see the Turkish Super Lig as a step up.