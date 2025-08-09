Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest ‘do not seem convinced’ about signing Everton and West Ham United linked Douglas Luiz on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian midfielder wants to leave Juventus after only spending one season in Turin, joining from Aston Villa, who pushed through the deal to ease PSR worries last summer.

Juventus are keen on offloading him, but ideally would like a permanent departure for the player.

He failed to turn up for a training camp last month, which further damaged relations between Luiz and the club.

Luiz has long been tipped for a return to the Premier League, where he has interest from Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

Everton even held talks with Juventus general manager Damien Comolli as they explored taking the Brazilian to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Nottingham Forest have recently been the midfielder’s chief suitors, however there appear to be some reservations at the City Ground.

Juventus want offload Luiz in a permanent transfer and they want a fee in the region of €40m to let the former Aston Villa man leave.

Club Can offer Everton Premier League Nottingham Forest Premier League, Europa League West Ham Premier League What suitors can offer

And according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Nottingham Forest ‘do not seem convinced’ about signing Luiz on a permanent deal.

The Tricky Trees are also interested in AC Milan’s Yunus Musah, though face competition from Napoli.

West Ham approached the Italian giants with an offer to take Luiz on loan but failed to find an agreement with Igor Tudor’s side.

Amid Luiz missing the training camp, former Juventus star Davide Lanzafame claimed he had been ill advised by his agent to force a move out of the club.

There remains time in the transfer window for Juventus to offload Luiz and they could become more flexible with their demands as the deadline approaches.