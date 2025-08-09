George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann thinks that Leeds United youngster Charlie Crew is a special talent who has energy and knows how to handle the ball.

Leeds brought in Crew from Cardiff City in 2022 and last season he made one appearance, before being sent to Doncaster on a loan stint for the second half of the campaign.

Crew impressed Doncaster boss McCann during his loan spell, as he praised him as ‘a very good player’.

The Leeds youngster made 13 appearances for McCann’s side last season and the Whites have decided to send him back on loan to Doncaster to help him continue his development.

McCann admitted that he is delighted to have Crew back at Doncaster and hailed him as a player with a special talent.

The Doncaster boss revealed that Crew reminded him of how good a player he is in recent training sessions and added that the Leeds star is very energetic and good with the ball.

McCann also added that Leeds were impressed with Crew’s development when he went back to Elland Road and revealed that they were always in touch with the player, his agent and the now Premier League outfit.

Club Years Leeds United 2024- Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2025- Charlie Crew’s career history

“Charlie is someone we have been in contact with, obviously, since he left last season and contact with Leeds, his agents”, McCann told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“He is obviously a special talent, as we all know.

“Seeing him the last couple of days in training reminds us how good he is, how much energy he has got and how he can handle the ball, so I am really pleased to have him back.

“He knows us, we know him and he knows the environment.

“I am pleased that Leeds have trusted us again with his development.

“They were impressed when he went back to Leeds in the summer.”

McCann previously admitted that several clubs were in for Crew’s signature, but Doncaster beat them to land him.

Crew played 62 minutes of Doncaster’s 2-1 win in League One over Mansfield on Saturday afternoon.